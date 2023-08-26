Samuel caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Chargers.

Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk each saw three of the nine targets from starting QB Brock Purdy, who engineered two long drives on two series against the Chargers' second-string defense. Samuel caught four passes for 57 yards on six targets in his two preseason appearances alongside Purdy, setting the tone for what should be a relatively busy regular season starting with a Week 1 road game against Pittsburgh.