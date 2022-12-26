Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel (knee) may return to practice later this week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel has missed back-to-back games on account of the sprained left MCL and ankle that he sustained back in Week 14. It's unclear if he has a chance to suit up Sunday at Las Vegas, but the extent of his on-field work once he mixes into drills may provide some insight into his potential to play this weekend. The 49ers will post their first injury report of Week 17 on Wednesday, at which point the team will have a basis for Samuel as he goes through the later stages of his recovery. With Samuel sidelined, Jauan Jennings has taken on a much larger role alongside Brandon Aiyuk at wide receiver.