49ers' Deebo Samuel: Cleared for SNF in Seattle

Samuel (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game at Seattle, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It isn't entirely clear if this is the same shoulder injury that bothered Samuel throughout much of November. Whatever the case, he's been cleared to play in Sunday night's battle for first place in the NFC West. The rookie caught eight of 11 targets for 112 yards in his previous matchup with the Seahawks, benefitting from extra volume after Emmanuel Sanders suffered a rib injury.

