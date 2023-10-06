Samuel (knee/ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday night's game against Dallas, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Designation or no, the discussion all week has been about how much the injuries will impact Samuel's performance, not whether he'd be active for the game. He played through the same injuries last week in a less important game against the Cardinals and finished with no targets and six total yards (three carries). Samuel's removal from the final injury report suggests he's at least somewhat healthier this week, and there's always some chance the reports about him still being hampered by injuries are being leaked out of San Francisco intentionally. Either way, Samuel is riskier than usual for fantasy given the combination of injuries and a tough matchup, though he's still a candidate for triple-digit yardage and multiple scores every time he takes the field.