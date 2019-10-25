49ers' Deebo Samuel: Cleared for SUnday

Samuel (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dante Pettis also has been cleared to play, while Marquise Goodwin (non-injury) is listed as questionable. It isn't clear how snaps and targets will be divided between the wide receivers in Emmanuel Sanders' first game with the 49ers.

