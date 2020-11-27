Samuel (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 49ers initially reported Samuel being listed as questionable, but it turns out he's been cleared to play. The team will need a lot from him this week, with fellow wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/COVID-19 list and TE George Kittle (foot) still on injured reserve. Samuel last played in a game Week 7, which was only his fourth appearance of the year. Between summer foot surgery, hamstring issues and the pandemic, his second pro season has been a lesson in bad luck. Samuel will catch passes from Nick Mulles on Sunday, facing a Rams defense that's been excellent defending the pass.