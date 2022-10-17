Samuel had seven receptions (10 targets) for 79 yards and rushed twice for 11 yards in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Atlanta.

Samuel churned out another solid all-around performance while setting a new high for receptions (seven) for 2022. Brandon Aiyuk's two scores prevented his fellow starting wideout from extending his touchdown streak to three games. The 26-year-old has now tallied 481 combined yards to go along with three touchdowns through six contests. Samuel should be busy next Sunday as the 49ers offense will attempt to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's high-powered offense coming off a loss.