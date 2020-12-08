Samuel secured six of nine targets for 73 yards and rushed once for three yards in the 49ers' 34-24 loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Samuel led the 49ers in receptions while tying Brandon Aiyuk in targets on the night, but he made the majority of his noise in the second half. The second-year wideout was largely neutralized early yet was able to capitalize on what became a pass-heavy approach by San Francisco after it incurred a multi-possession deficit. Samuel has encouragingly put together a combined 17-206 line on 22 targets in the two games he's played since returning from a hamstring injury, and he'll look to continue adding to those totals against the tough Steelers defense in a Week 14 Sunday night showdown.