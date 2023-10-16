Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel (shoulder) is day-to-day, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samuel played just nine snaps before exiting Sunday's loss to the Browns. He returned to the sideline in street clothes for the second half. All of the tests on Samuel's shoulder have come back clean, so it sounds like he avoided anything serious. Samuel gets an extra day to rest this week with the 49ers traveling to Minnesota next Monday night. Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud saw increased offensive roles behind Brandon Aiyuk following Samuel's injury.