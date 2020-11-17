Coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful Samuel (hamstring) will be available for the 49ers' next game Sunday, Nov. 29 against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

As the 49ers enter their Week 11 bye, Samuel has missed six of the team's first 10 games of the season en route to 16 catches (on 22 targets) for 185 yards and one touchdown. If he is able to prove the health of his hamstring and return Week 12, San Francisco's group of wide receivers will be at its healthiest at any point on the campaign.