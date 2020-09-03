Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he's hopeful Samuel (foot) will be back at practice next week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Samuel is pushing to get on the field for the 49ers' Sept. 13 season opener against Arizona, and a return to practice next week would represent an important step in the right direction. The versatile wideout suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot back in June and was projected to miss 10-to-12 weeks. Even if Samuel receives medical clearance in time to suit up Week 1, the possibility that he could be on a restricted snap count can't be ignored.