Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel is "day-to-day" due to a hamstring injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Samuel logged a normal 86 percent of the offensive plays during Sunday's 44-23 loss to the Chiefs en route to five catches (on seven targets) for 42 yards and one carry for two yards. With Christian McCaffrey on board following a trade with Carolina last Thursday, San Francisco's backfield breakdown likely will be paced by McCaffrey and Jeff Wilson in the short term, and McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell once the latter recovers from his MCL sprain at some point in November. As a result, Samuel's carry count may be reduced moving forward, but first he'll need to put his current health concern behind him ahead of a Week 8 matchup at the Rams this Sunday.