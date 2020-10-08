Samuel didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
After spending more than three months in recovery mode following June surgery to address a Jones fracture in his left foot, Samuel made his season debut this past Sunday in Miami. He played 34 percent of the snaps on offense en route to three catches (on three targets) for 35 yards and one carry for 10 yards. On a positive note, Samuel didn't appear on Wednesday's injury report, indicating the foot issue is behind him. That said, he's come down with an illness of unknown severity, placing a cloud over his Week 5 availability.
