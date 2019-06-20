49ers' Deebo Samuel: Dealing with minor groin injury
Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Samuel missed the final two weeks of the offseason program due to a "tweaked groin," Mike Gillespie of ABC Columbia reports.
Samuel missed the conclusion of OTAs and the entirety of minicamp with the injury. The missed practice time is concerning for a rookie, but there doesn't seem to be any concern that Samuel's absence will extend into training camp.
