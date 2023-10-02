Coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Samuel (knee/ribs) is viewed as day-to-day as Sunday night's game against the Cowboys approaches, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

In the 49ers' 35-16 win over the Cardinals in Week 4, Samuel (who had been listed as questionable for the contest) logged 48 of a possible 55 snaps on offense, en route to recording three carries for six yards while not being targeted as a receiver. While there's been no reported setbacks for Samuel, Shanahan's comments suggest that the WR's practice reps could be managed ahead of Week 5 action.