Samuel (foot) was held out of practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
This marks the second day in a row in which Samuel didn't get on the field, hurting his chances of being available Sunday against the Cardinals. Friday's injury report could reveal the 49ers' decision regarding the wide receiver for Week 1, but ultimately they don't need to make the final call until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. An absence from Samuel would elevate Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor to bigger roles to start the season.