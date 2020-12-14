Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Monday that a hamstring strain will keep Samuel out for the rest of the regular season, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
In Samuel's looming absence, added opportunities in the 49ers offense will be available down the stretch for Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James.
