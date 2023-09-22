Samuel's ribs are sore after a win over the Giants on Thursday, but testing didn't reveal any breaks or serious damage, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Despite appearing to be in pain and coming out for a couple plays at one point, Samuel handled over 90 percent of snaps in Thursday's games until things got out of hands in the fourth quarter. His 27-yard TD with six minutes remaining was the knockout blow in a 30-12 victory, putting Samuel at a 6-129-1 receiving line on 12 targets in a game the Niners played without fellow wide receiver Brando Aiyuk (shoulder). Both of the team's top WRs are banged up now, though that may not be the case by the time the Niners play their next game Week 4 against Arizona (Oct. 1).