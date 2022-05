49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he expects Samuel to be at the team's mandatory minicamp in June, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The disgruntled wideout has reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers after exploding for 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns last year. Unsurprisingly, Samuel is currently not participating in voluntary OTAs, but it appears the team still hopes to work out a long-term deal.