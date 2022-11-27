Samuel (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Samuel will need to avoid any pre-game setbacks, but barring such an event it's expected he takes the field Sunday. The 49ers will make Samuel's status official prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, so fantasy managers will still need to keep an eye on the situation. The electric wideout played just 58 percent of snaps during Week 11's win over the Cardinals in Mexico City, though that was likely more the result of San Francisco's blowout lead over Arizona than any lingering injuries.