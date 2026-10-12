Samuel is expected to miss at least a couple weeks due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the 49ers' 32-29 win over the Seahawks on Sunday, David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard reports.

Samuel underwent an MRI on his hamstring following Sunday's game, and the results showed an injury significant enough for the veteran wide receiver to warrant a multi-week absence. The 49ers are on a bye in Week 8, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Samuel sidelined for the next two games and before returning for Week 9 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Christian Kirk (calf) isn't quite ready to return from IR, so Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are candidates step into the WR2 role behind Mike Evans for as long as Samuel is sidelined.