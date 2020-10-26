Samuel (hamstring) is not expected to play in Week 8 and will likely miss the following contest against the Packers as well, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel strained his hamstring during Sunday's victory over the Patriots. Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated following the game that he was expected to miss "some time," which makes this news relatively unsurprising. His expected absence means there will be more opportunities for Brandon Aiyuk, Dendrick Bourne and even Trent Taylor in the passing game.