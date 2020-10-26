Coach Kyle Shanahan expects Samuel (hamstring) to miss "some time," Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports. "You never know. Know it pulled on him on that run, which usually is some time (missed)," Shanahan said.

While "some time" isn't a specific diagnosis, Shanahan's words make it sound like Samuel's more likely than not to sit out against the NFC West rival Seahawks in Week 8. Samuel's participation, or lack thereof, in practice this week should provide a more concrete assessment of his status for Week 8 and beyond.