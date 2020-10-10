Samuel (illness) passed COVID-19 protocols and can return to the 49ers' facilities, indicating that he'll suit up Sunday versus the Dolphins, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel had an illness, but it has been determined that he doesn't have COVID-19. As long as he's healthy at game time, Samuel should be back in the lineup for Week 5. He'll handle the No. 1 wideout duties in his second game back from a Jones fracture, and he'll look to build on the 45 yards he recorded on four touches against the Eagles last week.