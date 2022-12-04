Samuel (quadriceps) made really good progress both Friday and Saturday and is expected to play against the Dolphins, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on their Sunday morning show.
This confirms earlier reports by other national correspondents. The Niners will put Samuel through the paces in a pregame workup just to confirm that he can play, but it's looking good.
