Samuel (knee) is expected to play Sunday versus the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Samuel's status likely won't be made official until roughly 90 minute before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but the versatile wideout is trending in the right direction for Week 4. He's officially listed as questionable due to knee and rib injuries. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk has dodged the injury report entirely and is ready to rock despite having missed Week 3's win over the Giants.