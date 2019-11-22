49ers' Deebo Samuel: Expected to suit up

Samuel (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday night against the Packers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Samuel returned to last week's 36-26 win over the Cardinals after he suffered the shoulder injury, finishing with eight catches for 134 yards on 78 percent of the offensive snaps. He was held out of practice Wednesday before returning as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, ultimately listed as questionable on the final injury report. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he views Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (knee/ankle) as game-time decisions, but there seems to be a consensus among San Francisco beat writers that all three players are on track to suit up. The 49ers will release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.