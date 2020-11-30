Samuel caught 11 of 13 targets for 133 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

Making his first appearance since Week 7, Samuel more than doubled his previous season high in yardage as he repeatedly gashed the typically-stout Rams secondary while leading the team in targets and catches as well. He dominated throughout the game but was particularly effective on the game-winning drive as he contributed three catches and 35 yards to help set up a last-second field goal. Samuel appears to be fully over the hamstring injury that sidelined him and will look to build on this excellent effort next Monday night against the Bills.

