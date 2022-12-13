San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he expects Samuel (knee/ankle) to return to game action in "three-ish" weeks, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Based on Shanahan's comments, the 49ers already seem to be ruling Samuel out for Thursday's game in Seattle as well as the team's Dec. 24 home game against the Commanders, but a Week 16 return at Las Vegas could be in the forecast for the talented wideout if he makes a quick recovery from the MCL sprain to his left knee and the left ankle sprain he sustained in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers. San Francisco will likely be left with Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud as its primary options at receiver for the duration of Samuel's absence.