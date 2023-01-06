Samuel (ankle/knee) was limited in practice Thursday.
One day removed from logging all activity at Wednesday's session, Samuel fell back to a capped practice as he continues the later stages of his recovery from a sprained left MCL and left ankle sprain that he picked up Week 14 versus the Buccaneers. He did relay to David Lombardi of The Athletic on Wednesday that he's "not going to risk myself" ahead of the postseason, and that if he's "not 100 percent ready to go," he won't press his luck. The 49ers' final Week 18 injury report thus may be telling for Samuel's availability for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. Another absence from the fourth-year pro would set up fellow wide receiver Jauan Jennings for an elevated role alongside Brandon Aiyuk.