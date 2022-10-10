Samuel caught two of nine targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers. He added 12 rushing yards on two carries.
It was a tough day for Samuel for the most part, but he salvaged it from a fantasy perspective with a four-yard TD grab in the third quarter. The fourth-year wideout has scored three times (two receiving, one rushing) through five games, and he could be poised for much better overall numbers in Week 6 against the Falcons.
More News
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Spectacular 57-yard TD in MNF win•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Gets 10 touches for 79 yards•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Productive again in hybrid role•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Shows off rushing prowess•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Not on injury report•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Back at practice Monday•