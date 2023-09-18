Samuel caught six of nine targets for 63 yards while rushing five times for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Samuel got things going for his fantasy managers with his first touchdown of the season following a modest Week 1. The dual-threat wideout got into the end zone on the ground, finishing with six carries after rushing just twice last week. He still contributed as a receiver, leading San Francisco in targets, receptions and receiving yards. Samuel and the 49ers will now enter a short practice week ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Giants.