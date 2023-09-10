Samuel caught five of seven targets for 55 yards and rushed twice for eight yards in Sunday's 30-7 win over the Steelers.

Samuel finished one target shy of Brandon Aiyuk's team lead, but Aiyuk caught all eight of those targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns to pace San Francisco's passing game. Aiyuk, Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey combined for 26 targets while the rest of San Francisco's offense accounted for only two. Those four major contributors should all have certain weeks in which they shine, and it was Aiyuk and McCaffrey's (169 scrimmage yards, one TD) turn in Week 1. Samuel could have his number called more often against the Rams in Week 2.