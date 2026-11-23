Samuel logged two carries for 27 yards, gathered in three of four targets for 20 yards and returned two kickoffs for 57 yards during Sunday's 35-10 win against the Vikings in Mexico City.

Samuel didn't come close to replicating the 109 yards from scrimmage and two TDs on six touches that he accrued during a Week 10 shootout in Dallas, but he continued to mix into the offense in all realms, as he's ranged from two to eight touches in each of his seven appearances this season. Overall, he's averaging 11.7 yards per catch and a whopping 13.1 yards per carry to go with five total touchdowns in 2026, making him one big play away from producing weekly.