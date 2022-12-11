Samuel won't return to Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers due to an ankle injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Samuel was bent backwards by a few Bucs defenders on a three-yard carry in the second quarter, losing a fumble in the process. Afterward, he clutched at his lower left leg and eventually needed a cart to get to the locker room, where he initially was diagnosed with a knee injury. The 49ers have since reclassified the issue as to his ankle, but the severity is not yet known. As long as Samuel is sidelined, the likes of Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray will fill in at wide receiver alongside Brandon Aiyuk.