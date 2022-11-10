Samuel (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

As coach Kyle Shanahan forecast earlier Wednesday to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News and the rest of the 49ers beat, Samuel returned to all activity in the first session of Week 10 prep. This follows Samuel sitting out the team's last game Week 8 at the Rams and using a Week 9 bye to get back to 100 percent. With Christian McCaffrey pacing San Francisco's backfield and Elijah Mitchell (knee) potentially getting activated from IR this week, Samuel may not be afforded his usual allotment of carries moving forward. Still, Samuel is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's top option in the passing game, so the wide receiver will look to continue building upon the 56 touches for 515 yards from scrimmage and three TDs that he's accumulated in seven appearances this year during the second half of the campaign.