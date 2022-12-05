Samuel (quadriceps) had six receptions on 10 targets for 58 yards and rushed four times for five yards in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Dolphins.

Samuel entered the contest managing a quadriceps injury and was seen walking gingerly off the field at the end of a quiet first half. The physical wideout stayed in the contest and made some incredible plays in the second half to help jumpstart the offense, much to the relief of concerned fantasy managers. It is worth noting that this performance came almost entirely with rookie third-string quarterback, Brock Purdy, under center after Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was carted off on the 49ers' first offensive drive. The latter has already been ruled out for the rest of the year, so Samuel and the rest of San Francisco's receiving unit figure to take a slight hit in ROS projections with Purdy under center. Deebo played a physical game at less than 100 percent, so do not be surprised if he is limited in practice ahead of Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay.