49ers' Deebo Samuel: Garners 59 total yards in win
Samuel secured four of six targets for 31 yards and rushed three times for 28 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 34-31 win over the Rams on Saturday.
Samuel's work in the passing game was modest overall, although he checked in second in both receptions and targets for the 49ers on the night. However, the rookie made his biggest impact on the ground, scoring his second rushing touchdown of the season on a 19-yard run early in the second quarter. Samuel's production through the air has been somewhat volatile following a pair of 100-yard efforts in Weeks 10 and 11, but he'll have an opportunity to face off with one of the teams he eclipsed the century mark against, the Seahawks, in a Week 17 NFC West showdown.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...