49ers' Deebo Samuel: Garners 59 total yards in win

Samuel secured four of six targets for 31 yards and rushed three times for 28 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 34-31 win over the Rams on Saturday.

Samuel's work in the passing game was modest overall, although he checked in second in both receptions and targets for the 49ers on the night. However, the rookie made his biggest impact on the ground, scoring his second rushing touchdown of the season on a 19-yard run early in the second quarter. Samuel's production through the air has been somewhat volatile following a pair of 100-yard efforts in Weeks 10 and 11, but he'll have an opportunity to face off with one of the teams he eclipsed the century mark against, the Seahawks, in a Week 17 NFC West showdown.