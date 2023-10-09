Samuel (knee/ribs) caught all three of his targets for 55 yards while adding 30 rushing yards on five attempts in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Cowboys.

Samuel was able overcome a pair of lingering injuries and suit up for Sunday's matchup between NFC powerhouses. Unlike during last week's dud against the Cardinals, Samuel was given his full allotment of touches as a runner and receiver against the Cowboys, converting eight touches into 85 combined yards. The 27-year-old did not appear limited by his lingering knee or rib injuries, showing his usual burst without shying away from contact in the lopsided victory. Now healthy, Samuel can be deployed as usual in a road matchup against the Browns next Sunday.