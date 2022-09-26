Samuel caught five of eight targets for 73 yards and rushed five times for six yards in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Denver.

Samuel suffered an injury scare in the second quarter, staying down on the field for an extended period before being examined in the medical tent and eventually returning to the field, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. The versatile superstar didn't show any physical limitations for the remainder of the contest, so his fantasy managers can exhale heading into a tough matchup against the Rams next Monday. Samuel may draw shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey in that contest, but his versatility to line up at multiple positions should keep his touches high in a key divisional matchup.