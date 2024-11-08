Samuel (oblique/rib) is questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Coming out of a Week 9 bye, Samuel was a limited practice participant the past few days but partook without a non-contact jersey Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. He seems more likely than not to play, but fantasy managers would still be wise to stay tuned and make sure Samuel's name isn't on the inactive list ahead of a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Fellow 49ers wideout Chris Conley (ankle) has been ruled out, while Jauan Jennings (hip) is set to return.