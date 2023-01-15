Samuel corralled six of nine targets for 133 yards and a touchdown while adding 32 rushing yards on three attempts in Saturday's 41-23 wild-card win over the Seahawks.

Samuel showed no ill effects from the lower-body injuries he suffered late in the regular season, torching the opposition for a season-high 133 receiving yards. The dual-threat superstar did suffer a minor injury scare when Johnathan Abram grabbed and twisted his previously-injured ankle after a play was whistled dead, but he only missed one down before returning to the field and closing out the game. Samuel and Christian McCaffrey (136 combined yards) spearheaded head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive gameplan, and that figures to remain a constant in the upcoming divisional round.