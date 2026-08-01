49ers' Deebo Samuel: Goes through full practice Saturday

Samuel was a full participant in Saturday's training camp practice, his first since signing with the 49ers on Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

General manager John Lynch relayed to reporters before Saturday's practice that Samuel is in "really good shape," and the veteran wideout backed up that endorsement with a strong practice Saturday. The addition of Samuel is a timely one, given that Ricky Pearsall is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery over the next couple of weeks to repair a PCL injury in his right knee. Samuel figures to slide in as the 49ers' WR3 behind Mike Evans and Christian Kirk (calf), with De'Zhaun Stribling (hamstring) also competing for consistent snaps on offense.