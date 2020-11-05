The 49ers placed Samuel (hamstring) on the reserve/ COVID-19 list Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Samuel already was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers, but after fellow wide receiver Kendrick Bourne landed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday, contact tracing went into effect, and the former was deemed to be in the "high-risk" category. Brandon Aiyuk (not injury related) is in the same boat, meaning the 49ers may be down to two wide receivers (Trent Taylor and Richie James) in Week 9.