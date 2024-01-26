Samuel (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Lions after practicing fully Friday.

After being deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Samuel was limited Thursday and closed out the week with a full session Friday, which sets the stage for the playmaking pass catcher to be available versus the Lions. Samuel sustained a left shoulder injury during last Saturday's 24-21 divisional-round win over the Packers, but the issue won't impact his availability versus Detroit, and assuming no in-game setbacks he'll continue to maintain his key role in the 49ers offense opposite fellow starting wideout Brandon Aiyuk.