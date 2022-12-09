Samuel (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel had his practice reps capped Wednesday and Thursday while he continues to manage a quad issue that's likely related to the hamstring injury that caused him to sit out the Week 8 win over the Rams, but as expected, he'll get the green light to play this weekend. The 26-year-old should settle back into his usual role as the 49ers' No. 1 wideout, though he'll be on the receiving end of passes from rookie Brock Purdy moving forward after Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a likely season-ending foot injury in the Week 13 win over the Dolphins. While the presence of Purdy may make Samuel's receiving production less reliable from week to week, Samuel could see more involvement as a runner. Christian McCaffrey is locked in as the team's lead back, but with top backup Elijah Mitchell (knee) moving back to injured reserve ahead of the game against Miami, Samuel ended up carrying the ball four times in the victory, tying his third-highest total of the season.