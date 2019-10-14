49ers' Deebo Samuel: Has groin strain

Samuel is considered day-to-day with a strained groin, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After Sunday's 20-7 win against the Rams, coach Kyle Shanahan relayed his belief that Samuel was tending to a quadriceps injury. While the issue in reality is slightly different, Samuel's activity level this week will be one to watch as the 49ers prepare for a Week 7 visit to the Washington DC area.

