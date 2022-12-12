Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel has been diagnosed with a left MCL sprain and sprained left ankle, but the 49ers expect him to play again at some point during the regular season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel was knocked out of Sunday's 35-7 win against the Buccaneers after he was bent backward by two Tampa Bay defenders in the second quarter, a play in which he lost a fumble on a three-yard carry. First, he was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury, before being ruled out with an ankle issue. It appears both areas were compromised, which wouldn't have allowed him to practice Monday if the 49ers had held a session, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Samuel appears poised to miss Thursday's game at Seattle and likely additional action beyond that point, but Shanahan's comment indicates the wide receiver may see action Week 17 or 18. In the meantime, Brandon Aiyuk will become the focus of San Francisco's receiving corps, with Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray set for bigger roles.