49ers' Deebo Samuel: Healthy in camp
Samuel (groin) has had a healthy start to training camp after tweaking his groin at the end of OTAs.
Coach Kyle Shanahan downplayed the severity of the injury at the time, and his word held true with Samuel being a full participant during the first week of training camp. The 49ers' second-round pick is currently competing for a starting job as an outside wideout.
