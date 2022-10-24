Samuel had five receptions (seven targets) for 42 yards and one carry for two yards in Sunday's 44-23 loss to Kansas City.

Samuel finished with his worst fantasy performance of 2022 despite the favorable game script. The dual-threat superstar received six combined touches (8.5 average prior to Sunday), but Kansas City's defense did a good job of closing in anytime he touched the ball. The mid-week addition of star running back, Christian McCaffrey, should result in fewer rushing attempts for Samuel moving forward (just one today). This shouldn't be viewed as a negative by Deebo's fantasy managers, as it helps open up more targets for the 26-year-old if he isn't forced to supplement a backfield that lacked depth prior to the trade. Samuel remains one of the league's top fantasy assets with 525 combined yards and three touchdowns through seven contests heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Rams.